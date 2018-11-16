Baku hosts 8th Azerbaijani Youth Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th Azerbaijani Youth Forum has kicked off at Baku Convention Center.

State and government officials, including Assistant to the First Vice President, head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, deputy head of Public and Political Issues Department at Presidential Administration Tahir Suleymanov, MPs, heads of youth organizations, athletes, and young servicemen are attending the event.

Prior to the event, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Assistant to the First Vice President, head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulatory message to the forum participants.

The event then featured the screening of a video highlighting the measures taken in the country in the field of youth affairs.

