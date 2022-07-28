Baku hosts ASAP Forum 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the ASAP Forum 2022, organized by the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP) and supported by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation has today been held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, News.Az reports.

Touching upon the importance of the event, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov noted that the forum brings together more than 300 young representatives who have graduated or continue their study at over 90 universities of 23 countries.

The forum will also feature the panel discussions, career exhibitions, and TEDx format talks, involving state figures, experts, as well as representatives of foreign educational institutions.

News.Az