Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Rostov Region business forum

An Azerbaijan-Rostov Region business forum has today kicked off in Baku.

Addressing the event, Governor of Rostov Region of the Russian Federation Vasily Golubev highlighted the development of relations between the two countries. He said that the business forum aims to discuss the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia’s Rostov Region.

Golubev noted that last year the trade between Azerbaijan and Rostov Region amounted to $ 61 million. Russia’s Rostov Region supplies Azerbaijan with mechanical engineering and chemical products.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov hailed great potential for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries. He noted that there are ample opportunities for increasing trade between Azerbaijan and Rostov Region.

Representatives of companies from different sectors of Azerbaijan and Russia’s Rostov Region are participating in the forum.

News.Az

