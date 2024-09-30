Baku hosts Climate Action Week ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Climate Action Week has kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital.

The event, running from September 30 to October 4, serves as a key step in shaping the climate agenda in preparation for the upcoming COP29 summit, News.Az reports.Bringing together diverse stakeholders from civil society, media, and sectors such as politics, finance, trade, investment, science, art, and culture, the Baku Climate Action Week aims to foster wide-ranging dialogue on climate solutions.The official opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, who is also the COP29 President-Designate, along with COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and other local and international dignitaries.Following the ceremony, the week will continue with panels discussing various climate-related topics across different fields.

