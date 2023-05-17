Baku hosts conference highlighting NAM’s role in era of global challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference on "Empowering Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in an Era of Global Challenges: The role of the Non-Aligned Movement" dedicated to Africa Day was held in Baku on Wednesday.

The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

The conference was dedicated to Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on May 25.

The purpose of the conference was to bring together politicians and experts from African countries and Non-Aligned Movement member countries to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa and promoting multilateralism in global geopolitical conditions.

The event was attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the Non-Aligned Movement member countries, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Azerbaijan, as well as local experts.

News.Az