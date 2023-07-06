Baku hosts event themed "Towards Complete Elimination of Colonialism"

+ ↺ − 16 px

A round table entitled "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" was held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of AIR Center, Roch Wamytan, President of the Parliament of New Caledonia, Anthony Geros, President of the French Polynesia Assembly, Jean-Victor Castor, a member of the French National Assembly, and others.

The even participants discussed issues related to France's modern colonial policy and the necessary steps to eradicate slavery, which de facto exists in the African continent and other regions of the world.

News.Az