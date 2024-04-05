Baku hosts inauguration of European OG Qualifiers 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the European OG Qualifiers 2024 has today been held in capital Baku.

The event commenced with the performance of the "Talent show" dance group.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Bureau Member of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Namig Aliyev highlighted the importance of hosting such a prestigious competition in the country.

UWW Vice-President Theodoros Hamakos thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the competition.

The team of 14 Azerbaijani wrestlers will fight for glory at the third continental Olympic qualifiers in Baku, which will run until April 7.

A total of 297 wrestlers will strive to prove their mettle to earn spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

News.Az