Baku hosts international conference on missing persons during armed conflicts (UPDATED)

An international conference entitled “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” has started in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has brought together former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations including humanitarian ones, international experts.

The participants watched a short film on the topic.

Then, an address of the President Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants was read out.

Then, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ali Naghiyev delivered a speech at the event.

Welcoming the participants of the international conference, Ali Naghiyev stressed the importance of the event, especially for Azerbaijan. The Chairman of the Commission provided detailed information about the progress achieved in recent years to clarify the fate of 3,890 citizens who went missing in the First Karabakh War.

According to him, as a result of the urgent measures taken, it has been possible to identify 15 missing persons, and the public was informed about it. The remains of 10 citizens, including 1 civilian and 9 soldiers, were identified prior to the conference with the efforts of the State Commission and the immediate measures taken.

Ali Naghiyev specially emphasized that the identification of the missing National Hero of Azerbaijan Riad Ahmadov was a serious public event.

The Head of State Security Service expressed his hope that the international conference would make an important contribution to determining the fate of missing persons.

The conference continued with panel discussions and speeches.

News.Az