Baku hosts international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” (UPDATED)

A two-day international scientific conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference, dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, is co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR), the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to event participants.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov said that the during the conference held for the second time, the participants will discuss on how to tackle Islamophobia at the international level. “Today, everyone sees the isolation and discrimination of Muslims in the world. These cases are observed especially in Western countries. Acts of hatred against Muslims continue. We can all live in peace,” he mentioned.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev noted that Christians also become victims of discrimination in today's world. “Therefore, the whole world should tackle this discrimination. It is very important to discuss gender issues when talking about Islamophobia. Political and international steps are needed to combat Islamophobia,” he mentioned.

“It is deeply regrettable that Muslims around the world are victims of Islamophobia. The spread of Islamophobia in different countries of the world is not hatred against Muslims, but phobia,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos in his video-address to the event participants.

Noting that hatred against Muslims contradicts human rights principle, Miguel Angel Moratinos emphasized that all people should fight against intolerance to create a just and peaceful world. "All religions in the world are based on compassion and mutual respect. It is our duty to protect it," the UN High Representative added.

Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef M. Al-Dobeay said that the designation of March 15 by the United Nations (UN) as the International Day to combat Islamophobia is a significant step in the fight against Islamophobia. “We have a great responsibility in this fight,” he added.

He mentioned that during these years, Azerbaijan has hosted various high-level events dedicated to the fight against Islamophobia, taking exemplary steps. Today’s event also reflects Azerbaijan’s strong commitment in this regard. "The OIC is looking forward to the results of today's conference," he added.

The OIC Assistant Secretary General drew attention to the fact that provocative acts continue to be committed around the world, noting that people are being targeted because of their religious beliefs.

Yousef M. Al-Dobeay stressed the need to take various measures to prevent oppression and discrimination against Muslims. “The OIC calls on international organizations and civil societies to unite and mobilize their efforts against these cases," the Assistant Secretary General emphasized.

Addressing the conference, President of the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum Prof. Cole Durham said: “We must fight Islamophobia with all our strength and eradicate this problem.”

He said that adequate response should be given to biased and negative trends against the religion of Islam worldwide, adding that the broader efforts are needed to tackle Islamophobia.

The conference continued its work with plenary sessions.

News.Az