Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts int’l conference "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy"

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku hosts int’l conference Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy

An international conference, entitled “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy”, kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The international conference was co-organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and ADA University, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Chairman of the AIR Center Farid Shafiyev, and Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev attended the opening ceremony of the conference.

Speaking at the conference, FM Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan’s efforts in further building peace and connectivity in the region.

He noted that Armenia's destructive steps are unacceptable.

"Armenia's destructive steps are a serious blow to the normalization of relations in the post-conflict period," the top diplomat added. 

The three-day conference attended by international experts will feature discussions on geopolitics, security and economy.

News about - Baku hosts int’l conference Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      