Baku hosts int’l conference marking 100th anniversary of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva

The opening ceremony of the international scientific-practical conference themed "Actual Problems of Ophthalmology" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Honored Scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences and academician Zarifa Aliyeva has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev highlighted the creative activity of the Doctor of Medical Sciences, professor, full member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences Zarifa Aliyeva, who played an invaluable role in the development of ophthalmology and medical science in general.

Director of the National Center of Ophthalmology named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Professor Elmar Gasimov, President of ANAS Isa Habibbayli, Professor of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, Doctor of Medical Sciences Alevtina Brovkina, Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, academician Larisa Moshetova, Honorary Chairman of the Turkish Ophthalmological Association Sunay Duman hailed Zarifa Aliyeva`s contribution to the development of ophthalmology in the country.

The conference also featured a video presentation about the activities of the National Ophthalmology Center named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

News.Az