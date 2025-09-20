Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for Rwanda's president

Photo: AZERTAC

On September 20, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Rwanda in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Rwanda.

The national anthems of the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Paul Kagame to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.

