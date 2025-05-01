Baku hosts opening ceremony of 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the European Cup Series in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The event started with presentation of the participating countries and their flags.

Addressing the event, Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the country’s tradition of hosting prestigious gymnastics competitions and its notable achievements in the sport.

Following the minister's speech, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed. The ceremony continued with an artistic performance.

Azerbaijan will be represented in individual competitions by Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova.

Over four action-packed days, a total of 175 gymnasts from 25 countries will battle it out for the European Cup medals.

