Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup - AG Trophy

The opening ceremony of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup - AG Trophy has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event held at the National Gymnastics Arena first presented the participating countries and their flags.

Addressing the speech, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva noted that it is the seventh time that Baku is hosting this competition.

She emphasized that Athletes from 33 countries will showcase their skills in Trampoline Gymnastics, while gymnasts from six countries will test their strength in tumbling.

Azerbaijan`s representation in the Trampoline event includes gymnasts Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev and Seljan Mahsudova. Meanwhile, the tumbling competition will feature Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, Huseyn Abbasov and Bilal Gurbanov.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup competitions will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Individual program.

News.Az