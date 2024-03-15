Baku hosts presentation ceremony of Nizami Ganjavi International Award (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation ceremony of the "Nizami Ganjavi International Award" has been held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by the co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and other distinguished guests of the 11th Global Baku Forum.

Addressing the event, Jean-Claude Trichet, the former President of the European Central Bank and Wolfgang Ischinger, the former Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, emphasized the significance of the Global Baku Forum. They expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the event.

They underscored the Forum's role in addressing global concerns and exploring solutions.

Then, the winners of the “Nizami Ganjavi International Award” for 2024 were announced.

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, former President of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet and former Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger were honored with the prestigious award.

News.Az