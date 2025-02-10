Baku hosts presentation of WB’s ‘World Development Report’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has unveiled its 2024 World Development Report (WDR) in Baku, with a key focus on the Middle-Income Trap.

This year's report offers an in-depth analysis of the challenges and opportunities that developing economies face in overcoming the middle-income trap and advancing to high-income status, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The presentation will highlight key insights from the report, with a particular emphasis on the Europe and Central Asia region, where Azerbaijan, an upper-middle-income country, seeks to achieve high-income status.

The event will feature high-level plenary and panel discussions, with participation from Azerbaijani government officials and World Bank representatives, including Ivailo Izvorski, Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, Asad Alam, Regional Director of the Economic Development Department, Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus, and Antonio Nucifora, Regional Manager of the Economic Policy Department.

News.Az