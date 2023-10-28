Baku hosts reception marking National Day of Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official reception marking the National Day of the Czech Republic has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

State and government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, MPs of the Milli Majlis attended the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček hailed the development of strategic partnership relations between two countries. The diplomat expressed his confidence that relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and deepen.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev congratulated the diplomat on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the Czech Republic. Pointing out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, the deputy minister emphasized that the bilateral relations have risen to the level of strategic partnership.

"We are convinced that the strategic partnership relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully for the welfare of our countries and peoples,” the deputy minister underlined.

News.Az