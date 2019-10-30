Baku hosts regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has been held in Baku.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov thanked for the decision to hold the 77th meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Azerbaijan. The minister expressed his confidence that the meeting would be fruitful and contribute to the further development of relations among the CIS countries.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed the excellent organization of the meeting and thanked for high hospitality.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev said that the activity of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers contributes to the development of multilateral military cooperation. He emphasized that the chairmanship in the CIS will pass to Uzbekistan next year.

The Council members approved concepts of military cooperation until 2025 and the guidelines for the development of the joint system for monitoring and assessment of the radiation, chemical and biological situation of the Ministries of Defense of the CIS member states until 2025.

The meeting also featured discussions on the results of the Army International Games - 2019, the issues of training officer personnel for the armed forces of the Commonwealth countries, the International Start of Science Festival of Innovative Scientific Ideas, as well as preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

News.Az

