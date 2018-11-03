Baku hosts security dialogue meeting between Azerbaijan, EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A security dialogue meeting was held in Baku between the EU and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message Nov. 3, according to Trend.

The delegation of the EU was headed by Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU delegation met with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov.

The EU Delegation also met Deputy Head of Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and other officials.

The decision on establishing a bilateral dialogue mechanism on security and transport issues was made as a result of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council meeting of February 15, 2018.

At the meeting, the issues of regional and international agenda, including fighting terrorism, separatism and violent extremism and all their forms and manifestations, transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking, cybercrime, and other transnational security threats were thoroughly discussed.

The successful cooperation of the EU and Azerbaijan in the field of energy and Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Europe was emphasized.

The sides reiterated their commitment to support sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders of each other. It was mentioned that the new partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan on which the negotiations are continuing will create favorable opportunities for comprehensive development of cooperation between the sides.

The EU side was informed about the current situation of the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and it was emphasized that only the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and return of the forcefully expelled people to their homelands will bring durable peace and sustainable development to the region.

The sides valued the first dialogue meeting as a new momentum in their relations and agreed to continue the dialogue in the upcoming year.

