Baku hosts "Separatism as a challenge to International Order" international conference

An international conference "Separatism as a challenge to International Order" has been held in Baku. The event was organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SAM).

The conference brought together MPs, representatives of academia, local and international experts, as well as former Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senior Researcher of the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (Ruhr University Bochum), Senior Analyst of the “Elcano” Royal Institute Hikmet Cetin, according to AzerTag.

Addressing the conference, Director of SAM Farhad Mammadov described separatism as one of the main threats to fundamental norms and principles of international law and the territorial integrity of states.

Former Turkish FM Cetin emphasized that ongoing global separatism processes undermine the basic principles of international dialogue and state building.

The international conference featured two-panel discussions, the first moderated by vice rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade and the other by SAM`s Foreign policy analysis department Javid Valiyev.

The main idea behind the conference was to build the international platform for creating a deep insight on various topics related to separatism, such as self-determination and territorial integrity principles of international law, existing separatism trends in Europe and conflict resolution in the framework of the norms and principles of international law.

