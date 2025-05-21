Baku hosts session of GlobE Network's 6th plenary meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, continued with a series of panel sessions.

The panel session initiated by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor Office was dedicated to the theme "Harnessing technological opportunities in the activities of law enforcement authorities to combat corruption while protecting constitutional and human rights" as Azerbaijan declared 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The session explored the use of technological innovations, as well as technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI), in the activities of law enforcement authorities.

More than 300 representatives from over 120 government agencies representing 92 countries, including 21 prosecutors' offices, 53 independent anti-corruption agencies and 16 international organizations, are participating in the event in person, with more than 60 participants joining online. The event is also attended by nearly 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies from different countries.

