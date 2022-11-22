Baku hosts ICAPP special conference on “Security and cooperation: Role of political parties”

A special conference of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) on the topic “Security and Cooperation: Role of Political Parties” kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference was organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, delivered an opening speech at the event.

According to Budagov, global threats are increasing, and at such a time there is an even greater need for dialogue and cooperation.

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration Adalat Valiyev then read out a congratulatory addressed by President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants.

Co-Chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and former Director of the National Assembly Office Chung Eui-yong wished success to the participants of the conference.

The conference will feature panel sessions on various topics.

