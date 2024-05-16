Baku Initiative Group hosts video conference with France`s last colonies - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group has initiated a video conference entitled "Solidarity with the Kanak People" attended by representatives of political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaky (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Corsica.

During the video conference, representatives from New Caledonia provided an insight into the atrocities committed by the French police and gendarmerie forces in the capital Nouméa and the surrounding areas in recent days.The speakers vehemently denounced the atrocities perpetrated against the Kanak people. Participants in the meeting urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to France's unjust colonial policies, amplify their voices through the United Nations Security Council, and demand action against egregious violations of international legal norms and principles by France.For its part, the Baku Initiative Group called on the international community to unite around the idea of "Unity, Freedom and Independence" for the peoples of the regions who are under colonial rule, and to say "No" to French colonialism and "Yes" to the fair struggle for independence.The video conference also featured a flashmob containing calls for independence from the regions that have suffered from the colonial policy of France.On 16 May 2024, the Baku Initiative Group and 14 political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies of Kanaky (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Corsica issued a joint statement.The Baku Initiative Group once again declares that it will always support the fair struggle of indigenous people who have suffered from the colonial policy of France.

News.Az