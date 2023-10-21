Baku Initiative Group inaugurates its office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official opening ceremony of the Office of the Baku Initiative Group has been held here today, News.az reports.

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov, officials of the organization, local and foreign participants attended the opening ceremony.

The Baku Initiative Group was established by the participants of the conference dealing with elimination of colonialism held in Baku on July 6, 2023 as part of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples in different parts of the world who are still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

News.Az