Baku Initiative Group, MIR Guadeloupe ink memorandum of cooperation

The Baku Initiative Group and MIR Guadeloupe have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation as part of the international thematic conference titled "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives," dedicated to addressing Guadeloupe’s status under France's colonial policy.

The memorandum was signed by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, and Jose Martin Jean-Pierre, President of MIR Guadeloupe and Secretary of the International Decolonization Front (FID), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The memorandum envisions close cooperation not only in the political sphere among parties, NGOs, and independence movements, but also in the environmental, cultural, and other fields.

