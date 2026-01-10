Baku, Kyiv discuss joint efforts for Ukraine’s restoration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, held a meeting with Artem Rybchenko, the Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"Pleased to welcome Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Artem Rybchenko. Exchanged on Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including planned recovery projects in Irpin as well as perspectives for joint actions in Kyiv region," Mardaliyev wrote on X.

