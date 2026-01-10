UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine next week
- Ukraine and Russia at war
Photo: Reuters
The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Ukraine on January 12, according to its updated program of work.
The session, which will focus on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine, is set to take place at 8:00 p.m. GMT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.