Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine next week

UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine next week
Photo: Reuters

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Ukraine on January 12, according to its updated program of work.

The session, which will focus on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine, is set to take place at 8:00 p.m. GMT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      