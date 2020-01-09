Baku Metro invites bids for a tender

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Metro holds a tender procedure for the purchase of plumbing products of various types, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Tender participation cost is 400 manats.

The tender announcement says that the documents for participation in the tender should be submitted till 3 pm on 14 January 2020, and the tender offer till 3 pm on 23 January 2020 through portal https://www.etender.gov.az.

Unsealing of envelopes will take place at 3 pm on 24 January 2020.

Participation in the tender, evaluation of the tender and all other procedures are carried out only through the single Internet portal of public procurement in e-form.

