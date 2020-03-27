Baku metro to work two hours in the morning and three in the evening

Baku’s metro operating hours will be limited to five hours from March 29, APA reports.

"The working hours of the Baku metro should be set at 07:00-09:00 in the morning and 17:00-20:00 in the evening," reads the statement released by the Task Force established under the Cabinet of Ministers.



The special quarantine regime will be tightened in Azerbaijan from 00:00, March 29.



According to the statement released by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers during the special quarantine regime, inter-district and intercity traffic will be completely suspended, except the movement of special purpose vehicles, including ambulances, emergency response, rescue, agricultural, social services, as well as trucks. Movement within the borders of Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region is free.

