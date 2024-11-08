Baku Olympic Stadium 99% ready for COP29 as final touches underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations at Baku Olympic Stadium for the upcoming COP29 climate conference are almost complete, with 99% of the construction work finished.

The announcement was made by Azer Guliyev, Director of the Venues Construction Department at COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, News.Az reports.Guliyev noted that only minor tasks remain before the venue is officially handed over to the United Nations, including finalizing the restoration of previously used areas.Highlighting the stadium's eco-friendly design, Guliyev emphasized that "all materials have been installed according to sustainable standards, and much of what you see around are reusable materials," reflecting the event’s commitment to sustainability. The COP29 climate conference is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

