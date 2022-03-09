Baku port sees increase in revenues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The revenues of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) in 2021 amounted to 29.9 million manat without valued added tax.

This is envisaged by the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2021.

According to the document, the reported figure is 20.5 percent more than 2020.

The report says that in 2021, the Port of Baku handled nearly 5.6 million tons of cargo, 14.6 percent up compared to the previous year.

News.Az