Baku responds to Luxembourg FM’s biased remarks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday commented on the answer of the foreign minister of Luxembourg to the question on the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“This is not the first time that Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has made biased, completely unfounded statements about Azerbaijan that do not serve to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

“In response to questions from a member of the Luxembourg Parliament, Jean Asselborn repeated the thesis of Armenian propaganda.”

“Before commenting on the situation in other regions, it would be good for the Luxembourg Foreign Minister to at least get acquainted with the facts so as not to jeopardize the credibility of his country,” the ministry added.

