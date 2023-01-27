Baku says anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iran led to terrorist attack

An anti-Azerbaijan campaign observed in the Iranian press and offices in recent months has led to today’s terrorist attack, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TRT Haber, News.Az reports.

"These provocations, publications in the press, and campaigns against Azerbaijan have a very negative impact on Azerbaijan-Iran relations. The Iranian side should take measures against the campaign in the country regarding Azerbaijan," he added.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

