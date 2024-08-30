Baku says Armenia refuses to disclose whereabouts of missing Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku said Friday that Armenia keeps refusing to reveal the whereabouts of missing Azerbaijanis.

On the #InternationalDayofDisappeared, #Azerbaijan reiterates the necessity of shedding light on the fate of our citizens who went missing during the former occupation and conflict.



Despite the fact that multiple mass graves have been identified after the liberation of our… pic.twitter.com/p9H7mnizFD — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 30, 2024

“On the International Day of Disappeared, Azerbaijan reiterates the necessity of shedding light on the fate of our citizens who went missing during the former occupation and conflict,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.“Despite the fact that multiple mass graves have been identified after the liberation of our territories, Armenia keeps refusing to reveal the whereabouts of missing persons. Families of about 4,000 persons have been waiting for their loved ones for decades, and it is within their fundamental rights to get information about their relatives.Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry also urged the international community to take decisive steps to determine the fate of missing persons.“Baku will continue its efforts on identifying the fate of missing Azerbaijanis,” it added.

News.Az