Baku says French, US ambassadors’ refusal to visit Shusha ‘disrespect’ to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Azerbaijan considers the refusal of the US and French ambassadors to visit the city of Shusha to be disrespectful to its territorial integrity, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists in Shusha on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that the US and French ambassadors aren’t taking part in today's visit to Shusha and openly ignored the Azerbaijani government's invitation.

“We consider this disrespect to our territorial integrity. France and the United States, as the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, have not contributed to the settlement of the conflict for 30 years. By not joining this trip, they showed disdain,” the presidential aide added.

