Baku stands firm on Zangezur corridor, says no threat to Armenia

Azerbaijan’s position on the strategic Zangezur corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan exclave remains unchanged and is rooted in international law and regional cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada has said.

“Azerbaijan’s position on the corridor linking the country’s Eastern Zangezur region with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is not only principled, but also based on legal grounds and regional cooperation interests,” Hajizada told local media, News.Az reports.

He rejected claims that the project could undermine Armenia’s sovereignty, stressing that its sole purpose is to create an uninterrupted transit link between the two parts of Azerbaijan.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the Zangezur corridor is not directed against Armenia’s sovereignty,” he noted. “We believe it will contribute to regional economic integration and open additional routes along the Middle Corridor.”

Hajizada pointed to the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the August 8 Washington Summit, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the corridor, also known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), will ensure unimpeded passage and enhance regional connectivity. “The declaration underlined that, within the framework of opening regional communications, unimpeded connection must be ensured between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan,” he said.

He added that talks are ongoing between the United States and Armenia on transport infrastructure, security measures, and ensuring free movement, though no timeline has been set for construction. Azerbaijan’s principled position, he said, has been clearly conveyed to both sides.

