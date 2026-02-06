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Tripp
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Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with a U.S. delegation that arrived in Armenia to discuss the ongoing process toward implementing the TRIPP project, the government said in a press release.12 May 2026-17:44
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A senior Russian Foreign Ministry official has lashed out at Armenia for ignoring what he described as “repulsive” anti-Russian remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Yerevan, while also defending Moscow’s role in Armenia’s railway sector and questioning Western-backed regional transport initiatives.12 May 2026-11:46
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The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a strategically important connectivity corridor, a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, adding that Baku is working with Armenia and the United States on a new regional format.17 Apr 2026-23:09
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The developments in the Middle East have put many positive initiatives in the region at risk. Among them is TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), a project intended to become a second major artery linking Europe and Asia.14 Apr 2026-09:27
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The recent drone attacks launched from Iranian territory against Nakhchivan have inevitably revived an old and painful question: could the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic once again face isolation or blockade?06 Mar 2026-16:10
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Recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have arguably been the most candid since discussions about the country’s railway sector began. For the first time at such a high level, the idea was voiced that concession rights to manage Armenia’s railway network could potentially be transferred to a third party friendly to both Yerevan and Moscow. In essence, this concerns the future of South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways (RZD), which manages Armenia’s entire railway system under a concession agreement valid until 2038.18 Feb 2026-10:31
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Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed prospects for transporting electricity through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and expanding cooperation with U.S. energy companies.10 Feb 2026-12:35
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The visit of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to the South Caucasus is neither a protocol formality nor a routine stop. According to reports, he will visit Armenia on February 9–10 and Azerbaijan on February 10–11. This is the first visit by such a high-ranking U.S. official to the region in 14 years. It is particularly significant for Armenia, which has not received senior-level U.S. visitors throughout its entire post-Soviet history. Analysts view the visit as a signal that the U.S. is engaging in the South Caucasus seriously and for the long term.09 Feb 2026-12:52
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As Armenia prepares for parliamentary elections on June 7, political debates within the country are intensifying amid ongoing shifts in the South Caucasus. At the same time, recent diplomatic developments, including the awarding of the Zayed Award to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussions over new regional transport initiatives, have added fresh momentum to conversations about peace, security, and economic cooperation.09 Feb 2026-09:07
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