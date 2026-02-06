The visit of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to the South Caucasus is neither a protocol formality nor a routine stop. According to reports, he will visit Armenia on February 9–10 and Azerbaijan on February 10–11. This is the first visit by such a high-ranking U.S. official to the region in 14 years. It is particularly significant for Armenia, which has not received senior-level U.S. visitors throughout its entire post-Soviet history. Analysts view the visit as a signal that the U.S. is engaging in the South Caucasus seriously and for the long term.

09 Feb 2026-12:52