Baku, Tehran negotiate on co-op in demining liberated Azerbaijani lands

Tehran and Baku are negotiating on demining the liberated territories Azerbaijani territories, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Baku.

The minister said that this issue was also discussed at today's meeting.

"The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action will exchange views with the relevant Iranian agencies on mine clearance," he added.

