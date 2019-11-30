Baku: There is no doubt that Pashinyan's statements are designed for internal audience

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has responded to a media inquiry.

Report presents the question addressed to the spokesperson and her answer:

Could you please comment on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister voiced at the session on the national security strategy in which he said he could present his position on the conflict resolution process in line with the strategic interests of Armenia?

As always, it is very difficult to understand the Armenian prime minister. There is no doubt that Pashinyan's statements are designed for an internal audience. What strategy does Pashinyan mean in conditions when there is no progress in the negotiation process over Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno Karabakh conflict and there is a risk for escalation of tensions at any moment? If Armenia's strategic interests mean undermining the conflict settlement process, then the Armenian leadership should say it in open so that the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states, could draw conclusions. Regardless of what the Armenian prime minister says, the position on the conflict settlement clearly reflected in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as numerous resolutions of other organizations and the statements of the Minsk Group co-chairs is that Azerbaijani lands must be liberated and Azerbaijani IDPs must return to their native lands.

News.Az

