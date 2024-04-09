Baku to host 2025 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Mixed Team Badminton Championships will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in 2025, according to the official website of the European badminton.

Baku has recently played a pivotal role in the European badminton scene. After hosting a successful 2023 Badminton Europe Congress, Azerbaijan’s capital city showcased its organisational greatness by facilitating one of the qualification stages for the 2024 European Men’s & Women’s Team Championships.

These successful events have further solidified Azerbaijan's reputation in the badminton scene and make them an excellent choice to set the stage for the 2025 European Mixed Team Championships. "Our previous collaborations with the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation have always been fruitful. Their passion for excellence and our sport make them the perfect hosts for one of our flagship events. We are excited to return to Baku, Azerbaijan, anticipating an exceptional tournament with Europe's best mixed national teams," stated Sven Serré, President of Badminton Europe.

“On behalf of Badminton Azerbaijan, I am thrilled to receive the news that Baku has been selected to host the 2025 European Mixed Team Championships. This recognition underscores the progress made by our federation and its dedicated team in advancing our shared goal of promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the sport worldwide. We eagerly look forward to celebrating Badminton Europe's success together and extending a warm welcome to all teams for yet another unforgettable experience in Baku,” Taleh Ziyadov, President of Badminton Azerbaijan said.

