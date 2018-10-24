Baku to host 3rd International Symposium of Common Languages of Turkic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd International Symposium of Common Languages of Turkic World – Patterns under the topic Intersections in Felt will be held in Baku on October 25-27.

The event is co-organized by, the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum with the support of Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO, the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States (MFGS) and Baku Yunus Emre Institute, Trend Life reported.

The program of the three-day symposium includes a conference, thematic exhibitions, master classes, fashion shows, and fairs. The event will bring together 83 participants from 22 countries. The conference will be held in Azerbaijani, English, Russian and Turkish.

Two exhibitions entitled "Traditional Art of Felt" and "Felt in Contemporary Art" will be held within the framework of the project. The event will bring together artists from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary and the United States.

Master classes by world-famous Turkish and Kyrgyz masters will also be organized.

The Four Seasons Baku Hotel will host a fashion show reflecting the use of felted art in modern fashion.

The fashion show will feature collections of talented designers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The guests will be present collections of clothes inspired by the art of felt.

Moreover, a three-day fair of felt products will be held at on the territory of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

