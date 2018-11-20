Baku to host 3rd Polish Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd Polish Wisla Film Festival will be held in Baku on November 22-28, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The film festival provides a unique opportunity to see new Polish films on the big screen.

The festival will feature such films as 'Warsaw Battle. 1920', "'Fair', 'City 44' and other works by Polish film directors. It will be opened with the historical drama - 'Warsaw Battle. 1920' directed by Jerzy Hoffman, Trend reported.

The films will be screened at the Landmark Cinema. The entrance is free. The event starts at 19:00.

News.Az

News.Az