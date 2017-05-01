Baku to host conference on cyber security in banking market

In May 2017, Baku will host a conference on cyber security in the banking and financial markets, the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) said May 1.

The conference participants will mull security of ATMs, as well as mobile and internet banking, the influence of human factor on security in the banking sector and other issues.

Special attention will be paid to early warning systems and security of automated systems, responsible for financial operations.

Thirty-two banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

