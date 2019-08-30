Baku to host German-Azerbaijani business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will organize the German-Azerbaijani business forum on “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure

This year the core themes of the Forum are finance and business climate, transport and infrastructure, and agriculture and nutrition. The aim of the event is to provide German and Azerbaijani companies with a business platform where they can discuss current opportunities for cooperation and to present their projects. High-level representatives of the German and Azerbaijani government are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum.

