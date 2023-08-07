Baku to host Google I/O Extended 2023 conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku will host the Google I/O Extended 2023 conference on August 19, News.az reports.

Google I/O Extended is a series of community led tech meetups that bring the knowledge and excitement of Google I/O to developers on a city level, all around the globe.

The event program will feature topics related to Generative AI, Quantum Machine Learning, and the latest cyber security trends.

Google I/O, which started in 2008, is an annual developer conference held by Google in San Francisco, California. Google I/O features highly technical, in-depth sessions focused on building web, mobile, and enterprise applications with Google and open web technologies, such as Android, Chrome, Google APIs, Google Web Toolkit, App Engine, and more.

The "I" and "O" stand for input/output, and "Innovation in the Open". The format of the event is similar to that of the Google Developer Day.

News.Az