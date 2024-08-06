Baku to host int'l conference and exhibition on logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024: corridors, cargos, infrastructure" international conference and exhibition from September 17 through 19, News.az reports.

According to RDL Group, this event will serve as a platform for logistics market experts from the Black and Caspian Sea regions.Over 150 companies from more than 20 countries are expected to participate.Key topics of the conference will include:• New opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor);• Azerbaijan's potential as a transit hub for international transport corridors;• The role of Kazakhstan and Georgia as vital links in the transport route;• The impact of the current situation in Ukraine on changes in international transport routes;• Development of Türkiye's logistics infrastructure;• Export of grains and oilseeds from Kazakhstan and Ukraine in the current context;• Fertilizer imports: main suppliers and routes;• Containerization as a growth factor for cargo traffic;• Development of seaports and terminals in the region and adaptation of facilities to new cargo;• New trends in legal issues, including risk insurance.

