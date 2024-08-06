Baku to host int'l conference and exhibition on logistics
Baku will host the "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024: corridors, cargos, infrastructure" international conference and exhibition from September 17 through 19, News.az reports.According to RDL Group, this event will serve as a platform for logistics market experts from the Black and Caspian Sea regions.
Over 150 companies from more than 20 countries are expected to participate.
Key topics of the conference will include:
• New opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor);
• Azerbaijan's potential as a transit hub for international transport corridors;
• The role of Kazakhstan and Georgia as vital links in the transport route;
• The impact of the current situation in Ukraine on changes in international transport routes;
• Development of Türkiye's logistics infrastructure;
• Export of grains and oilseeds from Kazakhstan and Ukraine in the current context;
• Fertilizer imports: main suppliers and routes;
• Containerization as a growth factor for cargo traffic;
• Development of seaports and terminals in the region and adaptation of facilities to new cargo;
• New trends in legal issues, including risk insurance.