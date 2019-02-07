Baku to host international conference on fertilizers

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference “Argus Fertilizer 2019. Production and Logistics in the Caspian and Black Sea Region” will be held on 14-15 March in Baku.

The event will focus on challenges and prospects of SOCAR Carbamide Plant in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan’s entry into the international fertilizer market, ammonia and urea markets in the Caspian and Black Sea region, premium export routes for Caspian fertilizer producers, requirement for new transshipment capacities, Azerbaijan’s agricultural industry and others.

The conference will bring together fertilizer producers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, international trading companies and distributors from Turkey, Ukraine and Eastern Europe, as well as transport and logistics companies.

The event will also feature a visit to the production site of SOCAR Carbamide Plant.

News.Az

