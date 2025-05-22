Baku to host Islamic Development Bank's annual meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2026 annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group will be organized in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to a source, the announcement was made today by IDB Group President Muhammad Al Jasser during the concluding press conference of the ongoing annual meeting in Algiers, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The annual meetings bring together the finance, economy, international development, and planning ministers from the Bank's 57 member countries. This major international event serves as a platform for comprehensive discussions on pressing global issues and the formulation of practical development solutions.

High-level representatives from leading global development partners, financial institutions, Islamic finance experts, private sector leaders, and civil society organizations also participate in the event.

This year's gathering coincides with the 50th session of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors—an important milestone in the evolution of Islamic finance, innovation, and support for sustainable development.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the IDB since 1992 and currently holds a 0.13% share in the Bank’s capital.

News.Az