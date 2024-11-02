Baku to host Sustainable Innovation Forum within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sustainable Innovation Forum on the theme “Sustainable Innovative Forum” is scheduled to take place in Baku on November 13-14, as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

Co-organized by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and the Climate Action, the event will bring together global sustainability leaders across all sectors including business, government, cities, finance, and civil society. The Forum will promote transformative innovation and tangible climate action to help us go further, faster together.With multiple networking opportunities, it is an ideal opportunity to connect with climate leaders, pioneers and practitioners at COP.Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, California Environment Protection Agency (CalEPA), Andrew Steer, CEO, Bezos Earth Fund and Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialisation Officer, U.S. Department of Energy, are among the key speakers of the forum.

