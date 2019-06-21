Baku to host UNESCO World Heritage Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee will take place in Baku from 30 June to 10 July under the chair of Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The committee will examine 36 nominations for inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List during the session. In addition, the committee will examine the state of conservation of 166 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 54 of which also figure on the List of World Heritage in Dangers.

Inscriptions on the World Heritage List are scheduled to start on 5 July. The historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace is also on the list.

To date, 1092 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List.

News.Az

